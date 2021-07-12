CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Monday night were seeking help in finding person of interest in a shooting that left a man wounded in the South Loop on Sunday morning.
According to Chicago Police, the man was standing in an alley behind 490 S. Wabash Ave., near Ida B. Wells Drive, just before 7:30 a.m. Sunday when an unknown man shot him in the left leg.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Downpours And Storms To The South; Flash Flood Warning For Parts Of LaSalle, Grundy Counties
The shooter then fled south on foot.
The victim was taken by the Chicago Fire Department to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was stabilized.
The scene is near student housing for Columbia College Chicago, Roosevelt University, and the DePaul University Loop campus.READ MORE: Neighbors Say Developer Is Trying To Ram Through Plan For High-Rise At Maple And LaSalle, Fear It Will Ruin Property Values
Police said Monday night they have identified a person of interest captured in surveillance images. He is a Black male between 45 and 50 years old with white and gray hair, wearing a dark hoody, khaki pants, and brown shoes.
He also appears to be wearing a greenish-colored lanyard or scarf.
Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three Detective Caryl Giordano at (312) 744-8261, or make an anonymous tip to CPDTIP.com.MORE NEWS: Some Illinois Parents, School Districts Want Choice About Masks For Unvaccinated Kids In Classrooms
The public is reminded not to approach the man if he is spotted.