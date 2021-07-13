MICIGAN CITY, Ind. (CBS) — A man’s body was found Tuesday afternoon in Lake Michigan offshore from Michigan City, Indiana.
The U.S. Coast Guard responded around 4:30 p.m. to the area just offshore from the Michigan City Lighthouse and recovered the body, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
The body was that of a white or Hispanic man with dark hair, wearing dark-colored shorts and tennis shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Indiana Conservation Officers Dispatch Center at (812) 837-9356.