By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Body Recovered, Indiana, Lake Michigan, Michigan City

MICIGAN CITY, Ind. (CBS) — A man’s body was found Tuesday afternoon in Lake Michigan offshore from Michigan City, Indiana.

The U.S. Coast Guard responded around 4:30 p.m. to the area just offshore from the Michigan City Lighthouse and recovered the body, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

The body was that of a white or Hispanic man with dark hair, wearing dark-colored shorts and tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Indiana Conservation Officers Dispatch Center at (812) 837-9356.

