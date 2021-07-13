DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Bronzeville, Chicago News, Crime, Metcalfe Park, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and killed Tuesday morning in Metcalfe Park in the Bronzeville neighborhood.

Police said, shortly after 7 a.m., a 29-year-old man was found unresponsive in the park near 42nd and State streets.

The man had been shot once in the head and once in the chest by two people who ran away, according to police.

The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Area One detectives were investigating.

