CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and killed Tuesday morning in Metcalfe Park in the Bronzeville neighborhood.
Police said, shortly after 7 a.m., a 29-year-old man was found unresponsive in the park near 42nd and State streets.READ MORE: CPS Unveils $9.3 Billion Budget Plan For Upcoming School Year; More Than $1 Billion In Federal Aid To Help Return To In-Person Classes
The man had been shot once in the head and once in the chest by two people who ran away, according to police.READ MORE: Judge Appoints Attorney For Suspect In Gary Bank Guard's Killing
The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.MORE NEWS: Missouri, Arkansas Added To Chicago Travel Advisory, As COVID Cases Begin Rising Again
Area One detectives were investigating.