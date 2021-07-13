CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown is expected to provide an update a day after meting with with President Joe Biden at the White House Monday to talk about reducing crime.
He will likely talk about a new approach to stop gun trafficking. It's part of the new U.S. Department of Justice's "Strike Force" to target gun violence.
The idea is to strengthen lines of communication between federal, state and local agencies.
Brown will speak at 9 a.m.
Brown will join three other police chiefs and other elected and community leaders in a meeting with Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland; including Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser, San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, Memphis Police Chief C.J. Davis, Wilmington Police Chief Robert Tracy, Newark Police Lt. Anthony Lima, and Community Based Public Safety Collective co-founder Aqeela Sherrills.
Even as Brown and others meet with President Biden today, we know much of the president’s suggestions on the topic. He has been encouraging cities to invest some of their COVID-19 relief funds on things like policing and alternative crime reduction steps.
One example is creating summer jobs for teenagers.
This meeting comes at a time when many cities are dealing with a rise in shootings and killings.
At least 48 people were shot over the weekend across Chicago and 11 of them did not survive.