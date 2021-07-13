DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Mary Kay Kleist
CHICAGO (CBS) — Clouds and showers are on the way out.

The stubborn area of low pressure is finally moving away from our area, allowing a drier, westerly wind flow to clear the skies as we head into the night.

The low for Tuesday night will be 68.

7 a.m. Wednesday: 07.13.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Warm winds Wednesday will carry temperatures well into the 80s. The forecast high is 87.

Severe Weather Outlook: 07.13.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

A storm complex in the plains will target Wisconsin Wednesday. A few late day storms may sneak our way. Some could be strong.

7 Day Forecast: 07.13.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Thursday looks to be unsettled with a high possibility of downpours and gusty thunderstorms. Some strong storms likely with the heat of the afternoon.

Precipitation Chances: 07.13.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

On Thursday, it will be warm and humid with downpours and thunderstorms – and a high of 84.

7 Day Forecast: 07.13.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

