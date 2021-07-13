CHICAGO (CBS) — Clouds and showers are on the way out.
The stubborn area of low pressure is finally moving away from our area, allowing a drier, westerly wind flow to clear the skies as we head into the night.READ MORE: Man Stabbed On CTA Bus Near North And Clybourn Avenues, Suspect Apprehended
The low for Tuesday night will be 68.
Warm winds Wednesday will carry temperatures well into the 80s. The forecast high is 87.READ MORE: Roadway Collapses In Seneca, Illinois After Overnight Flooding; Truck Nearly Falls Into Creek
A storm complex in the plains will target Wisconsin Wednesday. A few late day storms may sneak our way. Some could be strong.
Thursday looks to be unsettled with a high possibility of downpours and gusty thunderstorms. Some strong storms likely with the heat of the afternoon.MORE NEWS: CPS Unveils $9.3 Billion Budget Plan For Upcoming School Year; More Than $1 Billion In Federal Aid To Help Return To In-Person Classes
On Thursday, it will be warm and humid with downpours and thunderstorms – and a high of 84.