CICERO, Ill. (CBS) — Police in Cicero have closed a stretch of Cicero Avenue for an investigation after a driver crashed into a squad car.
The Town of Cicero said Cicero Avenue will be closed between 16th Street and Cermak Road for several hours Tuesday night.READ MORE: 'You're Just Going To Kill Them': Restaurant Owners On Why They Have To Limit Hours To Avoid Burnout
Police are investigating an incident that happened at 4:38 p.m., in which a driver crashed into a police vehicle at 21st Street. Several people – including the officer – suffered minor injuries and were taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood.READ MORE: Roadway Collapses In Seneca, Illinois After Overnight Flooding; Truck Nearly Falls Into Creek
The driver also hit several parked cars, the town said.
Police were investigating the incident late Tuesday and reported they have identified suspects. But the offending driver remained at large, police said.MORE NEWS: Officials: No Evidence Of Air, Water Contamination Around Rockton Chemical Plant After Fire
The incident is related to an earlier police investigation involving reports of a person with a gun on Roosevelt Road. Police were on the scene investigating that incident when the driver hit their squad car on Cicero Avenue.