CHICAGO (CBS) — A driver crashed into a building Tuesday afternoon after he was shot on Stony Island Avenue in Avalon Park.
At 1:05 p.m. the 29-year-old man was shot in the left thigh while driving in the 8700 block of South Stony Island Avenue, police said. A dark-colored Range Rover pulled up to the man’s car, and someone inside fired shots and struck him.READ MORE: 'You're Just Going To Kill Them': Restaurant Owners On Why They Have To Limit Hours To Avoid Burnout
The victim kept on driving after being shot and ended up hitting a building in the 8500 block of South Stony Island Avenue, police said.READ MORE: Roadway Collapses In Seneca, Illinois After Overnight Flooding; Truck Nearly Falls Into Creek
The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.MORE NEWS: Officials: No Evidence Of Air, Water Contamination Around Rockton Chemical Plant After Fire
Area Two detectives were investigating late Tuesday.