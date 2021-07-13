DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
87th Street, Avalon Park, shooting, Stony Island Avenue

CHICAGO (CBS) — A driver crashed into a building Tuesday afternoon after he was shot on Stony Island Avenue in Avalon Park.

At 1:05 p.m. the 29-year-old man was shot in the left thigh while driving in the 8700 block of South Stony Island Avenue, police said. A dark-colored Range Rover pulled up to the man’s car, and someone inside fired shots and struck him.

The victim kept on driving after being shot and ended up hitting a building in the 8500 block of South Stony Island Avenue, police said.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Area Two detectives were investigating late Tuesday.

