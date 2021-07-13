CHICAGO (CBS) — When exactly will the state’s ban on evictions end?

It’s a question renters and landlords alike want answered. CBS 2’s Jim Williams reports they’re waiting nervously.

Late Tuesday afternoon, a spokesperson for Illinois Governor JB Pritzker said a gradual lift of the moratorium will begin at the end of this month.

And the eviction ban be over at the end of August. But there is no specific date.

Asiaha Butler, president of the Resident Association of Greater Englewood, or RAGE, said more than 70% of residents here are renters.

Many are vulnerable with the ban on evictions set to expire soon.

“There are a lot of folks who are going to need rental assistance.” Butler said.

And so at its weekly resource fair Wednesday afternoon, help to find rental assistance will be among RAGE’s offerings at 66th and Halsted.

“We are working with Communities United and they actually have resources helping people walk through how to avoid that and that get rental assistance,” Butler said. “We also know a local organization here, Teamwork Englewood, is doing rental assistance, so we’ll be deploying folks to those organizations so they can get help that they need.”

For more than a year, Governor Pritzker has imposed an eviction moratorium, as people struggled to pay rent in the pandemic.

The governor has extended it multiple times. But in May, the governor said the moratorium will expire in August, though he didn’t give an exact date.

Attorney Mike Zink, who represents tenants and landlords alike, said both groups are waiting anxiously.

“Tenants need to know is there something else I need to do? Is there something I can do to get a payment plan going,” Zink said. “Housing providers need to know are they stuck having someone in their property without having payment or any kind of plan?”

In Englewood, Asiaha Butler and RAGE are working to get ready.

“The mission of RAGE is to mobilize resources and opportunities for residents in Englewood,” Butler said. “Regardless if you’re a renter, homeowner, anything that impacts you, we have that resource and opportunity of available. We’re sharing it.”

For more information on assistance go to IllinoisHousingHelp.org.