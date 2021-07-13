HAMMOND, Ind. (CBS/AP) — A federal magistrate appointed a public defender for a man during his first court appearance in the June killing of a security guard shot to death outside a Gary bank during a robbery.
Twenty-six-year-old Hailey Gist-Holden is charged along with 24-year-old James A. King Jr., of Miami, with killing bank security guard Richard Castellana on June 11.
During the hearing in Hammond, a magistrate set a July 22 hearing at which Gist-Holden will be arraigned on murder, armed bank robbery and drug charges.
The hearing was the first since the Gary man was returned to Indiana after police arrested him last month near Valdosta, Georgia.
