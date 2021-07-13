DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Jussie Smollett

CHICAGO (CBS) — A judge in the case against Jussie Smollett is expected to meet with both sides on Wednesday.

The former “Empire” actor was accused in January 2019 of staging a racist and homophobic attack against himself in Streeterville. He was charged with six counts of disorderly conduct.

Two months later, those charges were dropped by the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office.

A special prosecutor later was assigned to look into the entire case, after a judge found “unprecedented irregularities” in how Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx handled the case, specifically by handing it over to her second-in-command after announcing she had recused herself.

In February 2020, a special Cook County grand jury returned a six-count indictment accusing Smollett of lying to Chicago Police.

Smollett has pleaded not guilty to the new indictment.

