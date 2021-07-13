RACINE, Wis. (CBS) — A man was shot and killed at truck stop near Racine, Wisconsin Tuesday morning, in what a local sheriff called an execution.
Around 7:30 a.m., the Racine County Sheriff’s Office was called to the Pilot Travel Center in Caledonia, Wisconsin. A 22-year-old man had been pumping gas into his car when a 32-year-old man walked up and “viciously executed” him, according to CBS 58 in Milwaukee.READ MORE: Man Stabbed On CTA Bus Near North And Clybourn Avenues, Suspect Apprehended
Afterward, the gunman shot at someone else driving through the parking lot of the gas station, but that person was not injured, CBS 58 reported.
The gunman then drove off east on Highway K. Caledonia police saw the suspect pull into a mobile station in nearby Franksville, CBS 58 reported. The suspect walked up to another man at this second gas station and began shooting him at close range, but that would-be victim as actually an undercover Racine County Sheriff’s investigator, the station reported.READ MORE: Roadway Collapses In Seneca, Illinois After Overnight Flooding; Truck Nearly Falls Into Creek
The investigator fired back and struck the gunman multiple times, killing him.
The investigator was also struck, and was taken to Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine. He is expected to recover.
The identity of the gunman and the man he killed had not been released Tuesday afternoon.MORE NEWS: CPS Unveils $9.3 Billion Budget Plan For Upcoming School Year; More Than $1 Billion In Federal Aid To Help Return To In-Person Classes
The Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation was investigating.