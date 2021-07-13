ROCKTON, Ill. (CBS) — We are learning more about the potential long-term effect of the massive chemical plant fire in Rockton, Illinois last month.
Health and environmental officials held a news conference Tuesday to discuss the results of air and water surveys conducted on residents in the area.
“And who’s most at risk? Obviously, anyone with asthma or respiratory conditions; younger children that are physically active and playing outdoors – and it can very throughout the life span depending on your underlying health conditions,” said Dr. Sandra Martell of the Winnebago County Health Department.
Officials said as of Tuesday, there is no evidence of any air or water contamination. But they will continue to monitor the air and water in the surrounding area and oversee the cleanup.
The fire began Monday, June 14 at the Chemtool plant at 1165 Prairie Hill Rd. Some neighbors in the area reported hearing small explosions as the fire started burning. The company manufactures fluids, lubricants, and grease products for machinery.
The fire prompted Gov. JB Pritzker to send in the Illinois National Guard.
It took nearly a week for residents within a mile of the plant to return to their homes.
Residents living nearby have already filed two lawsuits against Chemtool.