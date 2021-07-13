CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Loop Alliance on Tuesday announced the lineup for the Sundays on State event this weekend.
The event will take place from 11am to 8pm on State Street between Lake to Madison streets.READ MORE: 2-Year-Old Boy, Man Shot And Critically Wounded In West Humboldt Park
On Sunday, July 18, there will be more than 80 on-street activations throughout the day.
The initiative was started to bring safe activity and promote local businesses in the Loop.
Lake to Randolph
– 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. open dance cypher
-11 a.m. DJ sets by Moz Definite, Illanoize, Shon Roka and E Double
-12 p.m. Freakeasy
-12:30 p.m. Microphone Misfitz and DJ sets with break dancers
-2:30 p.m. Ang 13 and Lyricist
-2:45 p.m. DJ sets by Moz Definite, Illanoize, Shon Roka and E Double
-5:30 p.m. iLLEST and Perry Donta’e and house of wolves dancers
Randolph to Washington
-11 a.m. Millar Brass Ensemble
Washington to Madison (on stage)READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Clearing Skies Tuesday Night
-11 a.m. Turn Up the Volume
-12:30 p.m. Free Lunch Academy
-2 p.m. The Corner Cabaret
-3:30 p.m. OperaGram.com
-5 p.m. “Adventure Sandwich” by Lily Street Theatre
-6 p.m. Situation Davis (Andon Davis & Tom Gerlach)
-7 p.m. W Chicago – City Center DJ
There will also be a variety of local art and culture organizations at the event, including but not limited to:
-Dzika Fitness – Chicago-made, trademarked training program bringing pop music-fueled fitness classes to the street
-Heritage Bikes and Coffee –locally-made custom bicycles, test rides and a barista can offering small batch coffee brewing demos and tastes of coffee roasted in the city
-W Chicago City Center – an interactive experience highlighting music, a W brand pillar
-Chicago Culture Gear – a pop-up shop for this brand that celebrates the city allegiance, neighborhood pride and unique style inherent to being a Chicagoan
To register to attend or learn more about the event, go to LoopChicago.com/Sundays.MORE NEWS: Both Sides To Meet With Judge Wednesday In Jussie Smollett Case