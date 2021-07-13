CHICAGO (CBS) — A 2-year-old boy and a man were shot Tuesday evening in the West Humboldt Park neighborhood.
At 7:25 p.m., police said the toddler and the 32-year-old man were in front of a home in the 1500 block of North Tripp Avenue when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and someone inside took out a gun and shot them both.
The man was shot in the face the 2-year-old in the left leg.
Both self-transported to AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center, but they were later transferred to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in critical condition.
No one was in custody Tuesday evening. Area Five detectives were investigating.
CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar is headed to the scene.
