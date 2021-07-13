CHICAGO (CBS) — CBS 2 is always Working for Chicago to help people find a job, as the city recovers from the pandemic.
On Wednesday July 14 in Streamwood, Fresh Express is hosting a job fair to hire nearly 200 people.
On-site interviews will be happening at the Fresh Express Center on Lake Street.
If you go, take a resume and two forms of ID. The job fair takes place Wednesday between 1:00 and 4:00 in the afternoon.
To sweeten the deal, Fresh Express said it is offering $600 signing bonuses, competitive pay, and full medical benefits.