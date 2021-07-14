CHICAGO (CBS) — Selling body parts to the highest bidder is a gruesome, unregulated, practice that CBS 2 has exposed for years–and now changes are happening at the state level because of it.

Governor JB Pritzker just signed a bill introduced as a result of that work, creating a first step to preventing families from going through what hundreds already have.

CBS 2’s Tara Molina first started talking to Secretary of State Jesse White about the body brokering business back in 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic delayed the work a bit, but now a state task force is at work, thanks to the governor’s signature.

White first floated the proposed legislation in June, 2019, saying then: “The legislation that we are are working on in Springfield … is a result of your investigation and your reporting of the infraction of individuals slinging body parts for financial gain.”

That was after CBS 2 exposed, through a series of reports spanning months, the gruesome, unregulated practice of black market body brokering. Two men in Illinois, Donald Greene Sr. and Donald Greene Jr., are still awaiting sentencing on the federal charges related to the selling of diseased parts. The families thought they’d donated bodies for the greater good, only to find out they were dissected and sold off to the highest bidder.

Tracy Smolka said her father’s “knees were taken with a value of $350 each. His shoulders with a value of $700.”

He was “butchered and sold for profit,” Tracy Smolka said.

Now, thanks to a signature from Pritzker, the legislation White talked about years ago is now a reality.

The bill creates a task force that will start overseeing the industry here, currently operating without oversight, while working on set rules and regulations.

“It’s a good first step,” said Illinois Rep. Dan Brady, a former county coroner and current licensed funeral director. He sponsored the bill and told Molina today he, other lawmakers, representatives from the Secretary of State’s office, public health the Governors office and the health and science field are ready to get to work.

“I think there needs to be a universal whole body consent form in Illinois. I hope there’s a clearer explanation of body donation and what dissection is to those potential donors and their families.”

The task force is set to start meeting immediately and get recommendations for further regulation to the governor by January.

Secretary of State statement: