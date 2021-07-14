CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Sky star Candace Parker is the first woman to be featured on the cover of the popular NBA 2K video game series, appearing on the NBA 2K22 cover for the 25th anniversary of the WNBA.
"Extremely proud and humbled to be the first female cover athlete in the history of @NBA2K," Parker posted on Twitter on Wednesday. "I'm honored to work with a company that's investing in women and betting on us to succeed. I'm hopeful there will be many more badass females to follow."
CNET reports NBA 2K will be making a special version of the standard edition of 2K22 that features Parker on the cover. It will be sold only through GameStop and EB Games.
Parker, 35, is averaging 13.3 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game in her first season with the Chicago Sky this year.
A two-time WNBA Most Valuable Player and six-time WNBA All-Star, she won the WNBA with the Los Angeles Sparks in 2016, playing the first 13 seasons of her career in L.A. before joining the hometown Chicago Sky this season.
Parker won the league's MVP in 2008 — when she was also Rookie of the Year — and again in 2013.
It all started back at Naperville Central High School, where she was a three-time Ms. Basketball in Illinois.