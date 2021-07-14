CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Bulls teamed up with Zenni and the Chicago Park District on Wednesday to unveil a newly refurbished basketball court at Burnside Park on the city’s South Side.
Bulls icons Toni Kukoc and Randy Brown, and current Bull Ryan Arcidiacono, took part.
Arcidiacano, who is excited about a full offseason with Coach Billy Donovan and full brass in place, took on Brown in a shooting contest raising more than 10,000 dollars for programs to prevent blindness.
"Honestly, it's different shooting outside than it is inside. We're just having fun; raising as much money, raising as much money as we can – but definitely a little tight for me out there. It took me a little bit to get my rhythm down," Ardiciacano said. "I mean, I love being a part of the Chicago Bulls – knowing that you have an offseason that's more normal with a head coach who really is trying to emphasize establishing a culture – offense and defense and whatnot – so I think it's going to be a great thing for our team, and we'll see what happens when the season and training camp happens."
The Bulls also acquired Nikola Vucevic midseason, so a full offseason for him with the team should be good too.