CHICAGO (CBS) — Multiple rounds of downpours and storms are expected through Thursday, as a complex storm system moves into our area.
Right now, it's looking like the storms will come in three parts – though the timing is subject to change.
1) 4 P.M.-SUNSET
Radar shows a line of storms moving east at about 30 mph. Damaging winds and hail are the greatest threat, especially north of the state line into Wisconsin.
The tail end of that feature could brush our northwest areas through sunset. However, our in-house models are not picking up on this. But we are very humid and quite unstable. It wouldn't take much for storms to pop.
2) 2 A.M.-9 A.M. THURSDAY
A second surge could bring strong storms with damaging winds and heavy downpours. These would be slow movers.
3) HEAT OF THE AFTERNOON THURSDAY THROUGH SUNSET
We have to see how the atmosphere recovers from earlier activity. But the potential exists for strong to severe storms.
The low for Wednesday night is 72, while the high for Thursday is 83. On Friday, look for leftover showers or storms with a high of 75.