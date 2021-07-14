DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Mary Kay Kleist
CHICAGO (CBS) — Multiple rounds of downpours and storms are expected through Thursday, as a complex storm system moves into our area.

2::15 p.m. Wednesday: 07.14.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Right now, it’s looking like the storms will come in three parts – though the timing is subject to change.

Evening Planner: 07.14.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

1) 4 P.M.-SUNSET

Radar shows a line of storms moving east at about 30 mph. Damaging winds and hail are the greatest threat, especially north of the state line into Wisconsin.

7 p.m. Wednesday: 07.14.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

The tail end of that feature could brush our northwest areas through sunset. However, our in-house models are not picking up on this. But we are very humid and quite unstable. It wouldn’t take much for storms to pop.

2) 2 A.M.-9 A.M. THURSDAY

A second surge could bring strong storms with damaging winds and heavy downpours. These would be slow movers.

5 a.m. Thursday: 07.14.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

3) HEAT OF THE AFTERNOON THURSDAY THROUGH SUNSET

5 p.m. Thursday: 07.14.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

We have to see how the atmosphere recovers from earlier activity. But the potential exists for strong to severe storms.

Precipitation Chances: 07.14.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

The low for Wednesday night is 72, while the high for Thursday is 83. On Friday, look for leftover showers or storms with a high of 75.

7 Day Forecast: 07.14.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

