CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was charged Wednesday with stabbing a man on a bus near North and Clybourn avenues the day before.
Jaqualah Norris, 28, was arrested at 3:14 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of West North Avenue, after being identified as the assailant who stabbed a 25-year-old man on a Chicago Transit Authority bus.
The man had been sitting on the bus when the assailant came up and stabbed him, police said.
Norris was charged with aggravated battery using a deadly weapon. She was due for a bond hearing Thursday.