DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago Transit Authority, Clybourn Avenue, CTA, CTA Bus, Jaqualah Harris, North Avenue, stabbing

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was charged Wednesday with stabbing a man on a bus near North and Clybourn avenues the day before.

Jaqualah Norris, 28, was arrested at 3:14 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of West North Avenue, after being identified as the assailant who stabbed a 25-year-old man on a Chicago Transit Authority bus.

The man had been sitting on the bus when the assailant came up and stabbed him, police said.

Norris was charged with aggravated battery using a deadly weapon. She was due for a bond hearing Thursday.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff