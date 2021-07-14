CHICAGO (CBS) — A former Chicago principal faces a 10-count federal indictment for allegedly stealing $200,000 in overtime money from other employees.

Sarah Jackson was a principal at Brennemann Elementary School.

According to federal prosecutors, Abedelal, 57, engaged in the scheme from 2012 to 2019 while she was principal at the school.

The indictment said Abedelal told some school employees that she would authorize overtime pay for hours they didn’t work.

“She directed them to then deliver the proceeds of the unearned overtime to Abedelal or another individual,” the indictment states.

Abedelal told the employees that the money would be used to pay for school expenses at Brennemann Elementary School.

Instead, she intended to convert the funds for her own personal use.

The federal charges allege that Abedelal stole at least $200,000 in CPS money. through the scheme.

Abedelal is charged with ten counts of wire fraud.

The indictment states that Abedelal told school employees to take their unearned overtime money, convert it into cash on the day the paychecks were deposited into their bank accounts.

Abedelal would later meet with those workers employees individually in her office or classrooms to get the cash from them.

To hide the theft, Abedelal used the money to buy money orders at a currency exchange. She would then use the money orders to pay for her personal expenses.

One item included the mortgage on her home, according to the indictment.

Abedelal was arrested Wednesday morning. She is set to make a federal court Wednesday afternoon before U.S. Magistrate Judge Heather K. McShain.