CHICAGO (CBS)– Governor JB Pritzker is meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House Wednesday.
Pritzker's press secretary told CBS 2 they will discuss "the critical need for nationwide infrastructure investments, along with the success of Illinois' own historic bipartisan capital plan."
The focus of the meeting in D.C. is on infrastructure investments, the pandemic's impact on unemployment funds, and gun violence.
In addition, Pritzker will also meet with White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Jeff Zients.