CHICAGO (CBS)– If you’ve had at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, you have a shot at a scholarship to Harper College.
The deadline to enter the contest is Wednesday.
The community college in Palatine is offering up to 10 scholarships, which include tuition, fees and books.READ MORE: Child Tax Credit Update: What You Need To Know
You can enter on Harper College's website.
The college is also holding a pop-up clinic on campus Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The first 200 harper students at the pop-up will automatically receive a $100 bookstore gift card and a $50 dining gift card.