CHICAGO (CBS)– If you’ve had at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, you have a shot at a scholarship to Harper College.

The deadline to enter the contest is Wednesday.

The community college in Palatine is offering up to 10 scholarships, which include tuition, fees and books.

You can enter on Harper College’s website.

The college is also holding a pop-up clinic on campus Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The first 200 harper students at the pop-up will automatically receive a $100 bookstore gift card and a $50 dining gift card.

