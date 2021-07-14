CHICAGO (CBS) — Landlords and renters are on edge, wondering exactly when the Illinois’ eviction moratorium is going to end.

“Tenants need to know is there something else they need to do. Is there something I can do to get a new payment plan going? Housing providers need to know are they stuck having someone in their property without having payment or any kind of a plan.” said attorney Mike Zink.

Evictions have been banned, because many are unable to pay their rent due to economic hardship brought on by the pandemic.

Now, Governor JB Pritzker’s office said the ban will be lifted gradually, starting at the end of July.

The state is offering renters hundreds of million dollars in relief.

On Wedneday afternoon, the Resident Association of Greater Englewood, or RAGE, will help renters find assistance at its weekly resource fair.

“We are working with Communities United and they actually have resources helping people walk through how to avoid that and that get rental assistance. We also know a local organization here Teamwork Englewood is doing rental assistance, so we’ll be deploying folks to those organizations so they can get help that they need,” said Asiaha Butler of RAGE.

The rental assistance information is available from the Resident Association of Greater Englewood at 66th and Halsted on Wednesday from 1:00 until 3:00 p.m.

