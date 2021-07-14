Candace Parker To Be Featured On Cover Of NBA 2K22, First Woman To Grace The Game's Cover"Extremely proud and humbled to be the first female cover athlete in the history of @NBA2K," Candace Parker posted on Twitter on Wednesday.

'I'm The Glue For My Guys': Agent Nicole Lynn On Representing Jalen Hurts, Quinnen Williams & Book 'Agent You'The sports agent talks with us about her trailblazing career and what it's like to represent some of the biggest names in the NFL.

White Sox' Lance Lynn, Liam Hendriks Help Star Shohei Otani In 8-Hitter As American League Wins All-Star GameOhtani unleashed his 100 mph heat while pitching a perfect inning for the win in becoming baseball’s first two-way All-Star, Guerrero rocked Coors Field with a 468-foot home run and the American League breezed Tuesday night for its eighth straight victory.

Bulls' Zach LaVine Scores 13 As Team USA Beats Argentina In Pre-Olympics Exhibition GameKevin Durant and Bradley Beal each scored 17 points and the Americans took control from the outset, beating Argentina in Las Vegas on Tuesday to avoid what would have been the first three-game losing streak in this era of NBA players being able to represent USA Basketball on the international stage.

Ahead Of All-Star Game, Kris Bryant Admits Possibility Of Being Traded From Cubs Has Been On His MindKris Bryant played in his fourth and possibly last All-Star game with the Cubs on Tuesday.

Baseball Report: Pete Alonso Repeats In Record-Breaking Home Run DerbyThis week's Baseball Report looks at the Home Run Derby results, Shohei Ohtani starting and leading off the All-Star Game, and the MLB Draft's top pick.