CHICAGO (CBS) — An elderly man was killed in a carjacking attempt Wednesday afternoon in Hyde Park, just a few blocks from the University of Chicago campus.

Police said around 12:40 p.m., officers responded to a call of a robbery near 53rd Street and Kimbark Avenue.

The attack happened about three blocks northeast of the University of Chicago campus.

As CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reported, relatives identified the victim as 74-year-old Vietnam veteran Keith Cooper.

Witnesses told police two carjackers tried to take Cooper’s vehicle, and punched him in the head, according to UCPD. Cooper was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.

Cooper’s daughter, Keinika Carlton, said her father is a Vietnam veteran who was out running errands at Hyde Park Produce at the busy Kimbark Plaza Shopping Center when he was attacked.

She described her father as a man who loved jazz music, sports, science fiction, and scary movies.

Cooper drove his black Hyundai for Uber and Lyft, but his family said they don’t believe he was driving for either rideshare service at the time of the carjacking.

“I know you’re going to eventually lose a parent. I would rather him went in his sleep, or something like that, but not like this. This was selfish. This is painful,” Carlton said.

The carjackers fled north on Kimbark Avenue, but were arrested a short time later a few blocks away after witnesses helped identify them to police.

Cooper’s family said they appreciate those witnesses for their efforts.