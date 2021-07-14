CHICAGO (CBS) — At least five people were shot Wednesday afternoon in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.
Police said the shooting happened around 12:10 p.m. near 78th and Bishop streets, but could not immediately provide further information.
Chicago Fire Department officials said two victims were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious to critical condition, and two others were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in serious to critical condition. One other victim refused medical treatment.
This is a developing story…