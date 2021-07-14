CHICAGO (CBS) — Five people were shot Wednesday afternoon in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

As CBS 2’s Marissa Parra reported, police said the shooting happened around 12:10 p.m. outside the Justine Food Mart, at 1533 W. 79th St. at Justine Street.

Police described a chaotic scene as three gunmen jumped out of a silver sedan and started shooting at a group of people standing on a sidewalk.

A call was issued for two ambulances, then three. In total, four were needed.

A 40-year-old woman was shot in the face, and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

A 32-year-old man was shot in the lower right side of his body, and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition.

A 50-year-old man was shot in the right side, and was taken to Christ in critical condition.

A 27-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to the hip. Her condition was not immediately available.

A 36-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the ankle, and refused medical attention from paramedics, but later took himself to Christ.

Witnesses said the food mart is a popular hangout spot for people who live in the area.

When Parra arrived at the scene, there was a lot of tension in the air – people were yelling and screaming.

“The individuals that were hit – this is not gang related, said Autry Phillips, executive director of Target Area Development. “A group of individuals were over there – doing nothing, hurting nobody – and unfortunately someone made the decision to pull the trigger.”

Phillips said the stretch of sidewalk where the shooting happened is a popular hangout spot. It is also right across the street from his anti-violence association.

“The teams were just coming in,” he said.

Target Area Development team members could hear the gunshots from across the street. As tensions in the neighborhood rose, the team members were seen getting straight to work, trying to calm community members down.

“Right now, our teams are in the community trying to prevent retaliation,” Phillips said. “One thing I want to add to the city of Chicago is this – continue to have hope. If our workers were not on the street, if our police department wasn’t doing what they do, it would be a whole lot worse.”

No one was in custody Wednesday afternoon. Area Two Detectives were investigating.

This was the second mass shooting in Chicago on Wednesday.

Five people were wounded just after midnight in a mass shooting in West Garfield Park.

Police said a group of people were standing outside, in the 4600 Block of West Monroe Street just after midnight, when a man walked up and started shooting.