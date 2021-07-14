WILLIAMS BAY, Wis. (CBS) — A drowning victim in Geneva Lake in Wisconsin has been identified as a Morton Grove man.
The body of Fadi A. Albazi, 22, was found Tuesday.
Geneva Lake police were called at 3:43 p.m. Tuesday for a drowning in the lake near George Williams College in Williams Bay, Wisconsin. Albazi's body was found following a search that moved from a rescue mission to recovery mission over time.
Police believe Albazi was being pulled on an inflatable tube by a boat with five people on board, and when he fell off the tube, his lifejacket slipped off. He tried to stay above water and the people on the boat jumped in to try to rescue him, but to no avail, police said.
Albazi's body was found in about 158 feet of water. Two remote-operated vehicles were used to recover his body.
Geneva Lake Law Enforcement, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, and Williams Bay police are investigating.