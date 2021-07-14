CHICAGO (CBS/AP) — Florida Panthers coach Joel Quenneville has offered to participate in the Chicago Blackhawks’ review of allegations by a former player who says he was sexually assaulted by a then-assistant coach in 2010.
Quenneville, 62, coached Chicago to three Stanley Cup titles over 10-plus seasons before he was fired by the team in November 2018.
He was hired by Florida in April 2019.
A former federal prosecutor has been hired by the Blackhawks to conduct an independent investigative review of the allegations in a pair of lawsuits filed against the franchise.
