HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) — You now have a chance to watch the Summer Olympics at the home of an Olympian – and you don’t even have to leave the Chicago area.
Bulls legend Scottie Pippen is offering his Highland Park mansion on an Airbnb for three one-night stays in August.

Pippen will greet guests virtually.
Pippen will greet guests virtually.
In addition, guests can use the indoor basketball court for a game of one-on-one or HORSE, and also use Pippen's personal movie theater to watch the Tokyo Olympics or footage of the 1992 Dream Team Olympic matches.
Guests can also relax by the outdoor pool – where an outdoor television is mounted so everyone can watch the Olympics while swimming. An arcade room and a sauna are also available.
The stay also includes dinner and snacks for four people – including some of Pippen's favorite pregame foods such as fresh fruits and vegetables, or his usual dinner of steak, baked potato, and asparagus before a big game.
The cost is $92 per night, because Pippen helped win a gold medal in the Barcelona Olympics with the Dream Team in 1992.