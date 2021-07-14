CHICAGO (CBS) — Three men were rushed to the hospital Wednesday evening after a shooting in South Shore.
The shooting happened in the 2100 block of East 71st Street.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Multiple Rounds Of Downpours, Storms Through Thursday
At 6:32 p.m., the three men – ages 32, 53, and 64 – were on the sidewalk when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside shot them all. They were all struck in the leg, and the 53-year-old man was also struck in the arm, police said.
The victims were all taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.READ MORE: Bulls, Chicago Park District Unveil Refurbished Basketball Court At Burnside Park
On the evening of Sunday, June 27, six people were shot on the same block. One of them – Kristina Grymes, 23 – was killed. The victims were all standing outside a store when four people came around the corner of 71st and Clyde and shot them all.
The shooting Wednesday also comes on the heels of two mass shootings in Chicago.MORE NEWS: Keith Cross To Take Over As New Aurora Police Chief
Five people were shot and wounded around 12:10 p.m. outside the Justine Food Mart, at 1533 W. 79th St. at Justine Street. Another five people were also wounded just after midnight in a mass shooting in West Garfield Park.