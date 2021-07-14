CHICAGO (CBS)– Five people were shot in West Garfield Park overnight.
Police said a group of people were standing outside, in the 4600 Block of West Monroe Street just after midnight, when a man walked up and started shooting.
Four women and one man, ranging in age from 18 to 34 years old, were shot as they tried to run away from the shooter.
All of the victims are in good condition, and one person refused medical treatment.
Police are still searching for the shooter.