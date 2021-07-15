CHICAGO (CBS) — Cook County leaders on Thursday are again urging everyone who can to get vaccinated against COVID-19, as the delta variant of the virus is spreading at an alarming rate across the country.
County Board President Toni Preckwinkle explained how Cook County is doubling down on efforts to reach those who still haven’t gotten their shots.
“We’re taking a community-focused approach on the ground, as we try to distribute vaccines. In the weeks ahead, we will take a more targeted approach to reach residents more directly in t heir communities,” she said.
Preckwinkle pointed out vaccines are readily available at pharmacies, doctors’ offices, and other convenient locations around Cook County.