CHICAGO (CBS)– The Chicago Auto Show is back at McCormick Place.
Doors open at 9 a.m.READ MORE: Over 21,000 Unemployment Claims Filed In Illinois Last Week Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
The self proclaimed nation’s largest auto show will make its return to McCormick Place after more than a year of hundreds of canceled events, with a roughly $3 billion loss. They have been able to bring back over 1,000 workers.
This year’s auto show won’t just be on the floor, it’ll be outside with test drives and new attractions. Indiana Avenue will be filled with food trucks and music this year.READ MORE: With Lenders Less Lenient Compared With Start Of Pandemic, Cicero Man Gets Car Repossessed After Forbearance Application Is Rejected
The Camp Jeep track returns for its 17th year and gives guests the chance to try an “off-road roller coaster.” You can also see the new 2022 Jeep Compass.
Vaccinated guests do not need to wear masks.MORE NEWS: Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You Get Another Relief Payment?
Tickets are on sale now through the Chicago Auto Show app.