CHICAGO (CBS)– Thunderstorms are on the way.
Several rounds of showers and storms today. Some could be strong with gusty wind. Quieter skies expected for the weekend.
Thursday’s temperatures will be in the low 80s with afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Gusty winds are also expected.
Friday brings more sunshine with showers and a few storms.
By the weekend, the rain clears. A warmup is ahead next week with lots of sunshine.