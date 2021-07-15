DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By Laura Bannon
Filed Under:Chicago Weather, Forecast, storms

CHICAGO (CBS)– Thunderstorms are on the way.

READ MORE: With Lenders Less Lenient Compared With Start Of Pandemic, Cicero Man Gets Car Repossessed After Forbearance Application Is Rejected

Thursday’s temperatures will be in the low 80s with afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Gusty winds are also expected.

Friday brings more sunshine with showers and a few storms.

MORE NEWS: Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You Get Another Relief Payment?

By the weekend, the rain clears. A warmup is ahead next week with lots of sunshine.

Laura Bannon