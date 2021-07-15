CHICAGO (CBS) — A high-ranking Cook County official is accused of helping family members skip the line to get COVID-19 vaccines back in January.
The Office of the Independent Inspector General for Cook County released its findings on the allegations Thursday night.
According to the report, the unnamed official brought her mother and grandmother to the Tinley Park Convention Center on Jan. 25, one day before the site was open to members of the general public who met the criteria.
The IG said is a violation of the county's code of ethics.
The report recommended discipline, but did not specify what that might be.