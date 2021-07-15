CHICAGO (CBS)– Two women were shot during an altercation at a social gathering in Humboldt Park.
Police said the women were shot by a male offender who fired shots during an altercation in the 3800 block of West Chicago Avenue just before 3 a.m.READ MORE: Over 21,000 Unemployment Claims Filed In Illinois Last Week Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
A 22-year-old woman was shot twice in the leg. A 25-year-old was struck in the thigh.READ MORE: With Lenders Less Lenient Compared With Start Of Pandemic, Cicero Man Gets Car Repossessed After Forbearance Application Is Rejected
One victim was inside the building during the incident at the gathering, the other was shot outside.
Both are in good condition and were taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.MORE NEWS: Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You Get Another Relief Payment?
No arrests have been made.