CHICAGO (CBS)- With the MLB Trade Deadline just two weeks away and the Cubs sitting eight games out of first place in the N.L. Central and 7.5 back of a Wild Card spot, the rumors have begun about which players the team may look to move. Third baseman Kris Bryant is at the forefront of that list considering that he’s a free agent after this season and talks of an extension haven’t progressed.
That led to some questions for Bryant prior to Tuesday night’s All-Star game to which the 29-year-old told reporters that it’s “up in the air.” The question was asked again during the game itself when announcer Joe Buck asked Bryant about the rumors during a mic’d up segment.READ MORE: Community First Medical Center Nurses Plan One-Day Strike On July 26
#Cubs superstar Kris Bryant says all the right things in response to Joe Buck's question about his current playing situation.#AllStarGame @Cubs #GoCubsGo pic.twitter.com/JFd1HGBqz6
— Billy Krumb (@ClubhouseCancer) July 14, 2021READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Scattered Downpours And Rumbles Of Thunder
That question drew ire from Bryant’s father Mike who told Cubs Insider that it was a “classless act”.
“I simply cannot express my disappointment at Joe Buck asking my son about his future with the Cubs while he was playing left field in the All-Star Game,” Mike Bryant told Cubs Insider. “This was a classless act and has no place in the game. I’m so glad I was at the game and not watching it.”MORE NEWS: City Council Finance Committee To Vote On $1.9 Million In Settlements In Lawsuits Accusing Police Of Misconduct
Bryant for his part, fielded the question deftly, saying that he’s proud to play for Chicago and “until they tell me I’m not, I’ll go out there and give it all I’ve got.”