CHICAGO (CBS)– Macy’s is holding an in-person hiring event to hire more than 900 employees throughout Illinois.
Store hiring events will take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.READ MORE: Over 21,000 Unemployment Claims Filed In Illinois Last Week Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
Macy’s Minooka Fulfillment Center’s hiring event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.READ MORE: With Lenders Less Lenient Compared With Start Of Pandemic, Cicero Man Gets Car Repossessed After Forbearance Application Is Rejected
Both full and part time roles are available and are located throughout the company’s Illinois stores and distribution centers.MORE NEWS: Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You Get Another Relief Payment?
Job seeks can visit the Macy’s website for more information.