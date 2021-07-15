CHICAGO (CBS) — Kids playing on the tracks halted the Metra Union Pacific-North line near the Ravenswood station during the afternoon rush Thursday.
Metra reported around 5:30 p.m., inbound and outbound train movement was halted near the station at Ravenswood and Lawrence avenues.
Officials said there were a few kids playing on the tracks. A train stopped for them and no one was injured.
By just before 6 p.m., the train was back up and running. But Metra reported outbound trains might be operating up to 30 minutes behind schedule.
