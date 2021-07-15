DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Metra, Metra Union Pacific-North, Ravenswood Station

CHICAGO (CBS) — Kids playing on the tracks halted the Metra Union Pacific-North line near the Ravenswood station during the afternoon rush Thursday.

Metra reported around 5:30 p.m., inbound and outbound train movement was halted near the station at Ravenswood and Lawrence avenues.

READ MORE: Gov. Pritzker Signs Law To Get Ball Rolling After Continued Delays In Licenses For Minority Marijuana Entrepreneurs

Officials said there were a few kids playing on the tracks. A train stopped for them and no one was injured.

READ MORE: Gov. Pritzker Signs Law Forbidding Deceptive Tactics By Police In Questioning Minors, Among Other Criminal Justice Reforms

By just before 6 p.m., the train was back up and running. But Metra reported outbound trains might be operating up to 30 minutes behind schedule.

MORE NEWS: New Loyola Study Concludes Prison Sentences For Gun Charges Often Don't Target Violent Offenders And Don't Improve Safety

CHECK: Metra Updates

CBS 2 Chicago Staff