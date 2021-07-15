ELGIN, IL. (CBS) — Victor H. Ayllon, 35, of Elgin was charged by the Kane County State’s Attorney with two counts of first-degree murder on Thursday after the Monday strangulation death of his wife, 33-year-old Wendy Ayllon.
The Kane County prosecutors allege that on Monday, July 12, 2021, Victor strangled Wendy to death in their home in Elgin. The Elgin police took Victor into custody the next day.
On Thursday, the judge set his bail at $3 million. His court appearance is set for July 22 at the Kane County Judicial Center.
"I want to extend my heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Mrs. Ayllon," Elgin Chief of Police Ana Lalley said.