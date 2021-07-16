JACKSON, Miss. (CBS/AP) — Amtrak says it stopped one of its passenger trains on a New Orleans to Chicago route and later terminated the route altogether in Mississippi.
Amtrak says the City of New Orleans Train 58 departed New Orleans Thursday and was stopped south of Jackson, Mississippi, due to a "vehicle crossing incident."
In another alert sent Thursday night, Amtrak said the train would terminate in Jackson due to the undisclosed incident.
There were no immediate reports of injuries early Friday.