By Mary Kay Kleist
CHICAGO (CBS) — With a stationary front to our south, showers keep running along that boundary.

(Credit: CBS)

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, clouds will be in place through the evening.

Some fog is possible overnight due to the low-level moisture in place.

(Credit; CBS)

This weekend will feature cooler than normal temps with a lake breeze both days. Normal high is 85 degrees.

A few showers or isolated thunderstorms are possible Saturday, especially away from the lake.

(Credit: CBS)

The northeast wind lakeside will pull in stable air, so rain is less likely near the lake.

However, on Sunday morning, we could see a stray shower early in the day.

(Credit: CBS)

Certainly not a big deal, but many people are probably hoping for a summerlike, beach weekend.

Might be a little disappointing with the cool push off the lake, clouds at times and the stray shower chances.

(Credit: CBS)

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low 65.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 77.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High 82.

