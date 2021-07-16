CHICAGO (CBS) — With a stationary front to our south, showers keep running along that boundary.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, clouds will be in place through the evening.
Some fog is possible overnight due to the low-level moisture in place.
This weekend will feature cooler than normal temps with a lake breeze both days. Normal high is 85 degrees.
A few showers or isolated thunderstorms are possible Saturday, especially away from the lake.
The northeast wind lakeside will pull in stable air, so rain is less likely near the lake.
However, on Sunday morning, we could see a stray shower early in the day.
Certainly not a big deal, but many people are probably hoping for a summerlike, beach weekend.
Might be a little disappointing with the cool push off the lake, clouds at times and the stray shower chances.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low 65.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 77.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High 82.