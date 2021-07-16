CHICAGO (CBS)– One more day of gloomy weather before the sun returns this weekend.
Friday's temperatures will be cooler Friday with highs in the 70s and showers throughout the day.
Sunny skies are expected Saturday with temperatures in the upper 70s.
By Sunday, temperatures reach the 80s.