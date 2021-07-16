CHICAGO (CBS) — An employee at a northwest suburban Jiffy Lube was killed Friday afternoon, when a 91-year-old woman hit him with her car while pulling out of a service bay.
McHenry Police said the woman was pulling out of the Jiffy Lube at 1807 N. Richmond Rd. around 12:11 p.m., when she apparently accelerated and hit a 29-year-old employee with her 2004 Jeep Liberty.
The man was taken to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
No one else was in the Jeep at the time, and the 91-year-old driver was not hurt.
Police said she was released while the incident is under investigation.