CHICAGO (CBS) — A girl was shot while in the process of stealing a car in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Friday night, Kenosha police say.
According to police around 5:30 p.m., a person left a vehicle running and unattended at a gas station at 50th Street and Sheridan Road.
The juvenile girl was driving away when the owner of the vehicle fired shots at the car, striking the girl, police said.
The girl was taken via flight for life to a local children's hospital
An investigation is underway and someone is in custody.