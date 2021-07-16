DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — The PAWS Pet of the Week is Tad.

He is a one-year-old cat who loves exploring.

Put him near a window, and you’ve got a birdwatching buddy for hours.

Tad would love a home with a cat tunnel he can zip through (he’s a big fan of those.)

The ideal family for Tad would be experienced cat folks who are looking to have Tad be the only cat in the house.

He’s looking for a lot of physical and mental activity. A cat that loves playing needs to be noticed.

Tad’s even a fan of playing fetch, and loves to chase little soccer balls. You can also help him with his clicker training, which he’s already started.

He is one of many cats in PAWS Chicago’s Comeback Kitty adoption event, going on now through Wednesday July 21.

Adoption fees are waived for cats one-year-old and older. So head to PAWS Chicago and find a perfect match.

