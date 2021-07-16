CHICAGO (CBS) — Sailors are getting ready for one of the biggest races of the year.
It’s the Race to Mackinac.READ MORE: Amtrak Ride From New Orleans To Chicago Ends In Mississippi
The boats are getting ready to cruise out Friday afternoon.
On Saturday, the sailboat race begins and there are plenty of boats are are waiting in the harbor.
They’ll sail 333 miles to Mackinac Island, Michigan. It usually takes between 40 and 60 hours.READ MORE: 2 Teenagers Charged In Death Of Keith Cooper, 73, Killed In Attempted Carjacking In Hyde Park
The Race to Mackinac is the oldest freshwater race in America.
The youngest racer is 13-year-old Charlie Gallagher. The oldest racer is 93-year-old Gene McCarthy.
Did you know the Chicago Yacht Club Race to Mackinac is the world's longest freshwater race!? We're excited to welcome everyone back this weekend for the 112th year of this event! pic.twitter.com/ZWIZadLx2J
— Mackinac Island (@mackinacisle) July 13, 2021MORE NEWS: Illinois Health Department Investigating 8 Salmonella Cases Linked To BrightFarms Sunny Crunch Salad