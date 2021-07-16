DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:BrightFarms Sunny Crunch Salad, Illinois Health Department, salmonella

CHCAGO (CBS)– The Illinois Health Department is investigating eight cases of salmonella in two states.

Five people have gotten sick in the Chicago area.

READ MORE: Amtrak Ride From New Orleans To Chicago Ends In Mississippi

The illness is linked to BrightFarms sunny crunch salad produced in Rochelle, near Rockford.

READ MORE: Race to Mackinac Starts This Weekend

Health officials say if you have the salad, throw it away and wash any surfaces it might have touched.

 

MORE NEWS: 2 Teenagers Charged In Death Of Keith Cooper, 73, Killed In Attempted Carjacking In Hyde Park

 

CBS 2 Chicago Staff